Giants' Matt Cain: Moving to bullpen
Cain has been removed from the Giants' starting rotation and will work out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Cain has been given ample opportunities in the Giants' rotation this season but hasn't been able to take advantage of his situation. The 32-year-old currently holds a 5.37 ERA and paltry 3.3 percent K-BB rate on the year. He'll likely operate in a long-relief role moving forward, while Chris Stratton (calf) will take his spot in the rotation starting Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
