Giants' Matt Cain: Struggles continue Monday

Cain (3-9) allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk over four innings during Monday's loss to the Pirates. He recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates got to Cain early, posting a two-run first inning followed by a four-run second that was punctuated by a three-run blast off the bat of Andrew McCutchen. Cain retired the side in order over the next two frames but was given the hook after tossing 72 pitches through the first four innings. The 32-year-old did nothing to suggest he should rejoin the starting rotation, but with Johnny Cueto still working through his finger blister, Cain could potentially be in line for a weekend start at Dodger Stadium.