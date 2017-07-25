Giants' Matt Cain: Struggles continue Monday
Cain (3-9) allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk over four innings during Monday's loss to the Pirates. He recorded one strikeout.
The Pirates got to Cain early, posting a two-run first inning followed by a four-run second that was punctuated by a three-run blast off the bat of Andrew McCutchen. Cain retired the side in order over the next two frames but was given the hook after tossing 72 pitches through the first four innings. The 32-year-old did nothing to suggest he should rejoin the starting rotation, but with Johnny Cueto still working through his finger blister, Cain could potentially be in line for a weekend start at Dodger Stadium.
More News
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...