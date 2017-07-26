Giants' Matt Cain: Will pick up another start
Cain will line up for another start Sunday against the Dodgers, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
After Johnny Cueto (finger) threw a successful bullpen session Tuesday, there was some question whether Cain would draw a second turn during the week after starting in Monday's loss to the Pirates, but he will in fact receive another nod with the Giants opting to give Cueto more time to rest up. Since Cain was lit up for six runs (two earned) while lasting only four innings Monday, he's already sullied the two-start week for fantasy owners, and expecting a rebound performance against one of the league's top offenses might be wishful thinking. Cueto could rejoin the rotation as soon as the Giants' series opener next Monday against the Athletics, which would likely result in Cain moving back to the bullpen.
