Giants' Matt Cain: Will start Wednesday

Manager Bruce Bochy said Cain will start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants will need an extra starter this week after Sunday's doubleheader, so Cain, who was shifted to the bullpen at the beginning of August, will reenter the rotation to make a spot start Wednesday. The 32-year-old, who compiled a 5.38 ERA and 1.67 WHIP through 20 starts earlier in the season, will likely return to a relief role following Wednesday's outing.