Giants' Matt Carasiti: Set to undergo Tommy John surgery
Carasiti will undergo Tommy John surgery Monday in San Francisco, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Carasiti injured himself during Thursday's spring league game against the Indians. The 28-year-old forkball specialist was off to a promising start to camp and had a great chance to win a bullpen role for the Giants, according to Baggarly. Carasiti hopes to have made a positive enough impression on the San Francisco organization to get another shot to make the roster provided that he has a smooth recovery.
