Carasiti will undergo Tommy John surgery Monday in San Francisco, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Carasiti injured himself during Thursday's spring league game against the Indians. The 28-year-old forkball specialist was off to a promising start to camp and had a great chance to win a bullpen role for the Giants, according to Baggarly. Carasiti hopes to have made a positive enough impression on the San Francisco organization to get another shot to make the roster provided that he has a smooth recovery.

