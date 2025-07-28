Chapman went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.

Chapman's second blast put the Giants ahead 3-2 in the fifth inning, but the lead didn't stick. The third baseman went 3-for-12 with two homers and five strikeouts over three games against the Mets after an elbow injury scare Wednesday versus Atlanta that ultimately didn't cost him a full game of action. Chapman is up to a .243/.351/.459 slash line with 16 homers, 41 RBI, 49 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 82 contests this season.