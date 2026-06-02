Giants' Matt Chapman: Goes yard in blowout loss

Chapman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 16-2 loss to the Brewers.

Chapman launched a home run to center field in the second inning, marking his first homer since March 31 and his second on the campaign. The veteran third baseman has safely reached base in 10 of the last 12 games, batting .302 with 10 runs scored, seven walks and five RBI in 50 plate appearances during that span. He's now slashing .234/.315/.338 with 27 runs scored, 21 RBI and a 22.2 percent strikeout rate across 248 plate appearances this season.