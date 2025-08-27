Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Chapman has gone 2-for-10 with a pair of extra-base hits and two steals since returning from a bout of hand inflammation. The third baseman hadn't homered since he went yard twice versus the Mets on July 27. Chapman is slashing .228/.339/.428 with 17 homers, 46 RBI, 56 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 99 contests this season.