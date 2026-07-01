Giants' Matt Chapman: Lands on injured list

The Giants placed Chapman on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an abdominal strain, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Chapman had to make an early exit from Tuesday's game against Arizona after suffering the injury, and he's now set to miss at least most, if not all, of what's left of the first half of the season. Christian Koss will come up from Triple-A Sacramento to replenish San Francisco's infield depth and could make a handful of starts while Willy Adames continues to deal with a back injury.