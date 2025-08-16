The Giants placed Chapman on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Wednesday, with right hand inflammation, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Chapman's hand prevented him from playing in Wednesday's game against the Padres, and after further evaluation, the Giants determined the 32-year-old will need to remain out until at least next weekend. Casey Schmitt will likely shift to the hot corner while Chapman is sidelined, creating an opening for Christian Koss to take over as San Francisco's second baseman.