Chapman was 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and was hit with a pitch during Friday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

Chapman had his first perfect day at the plate this season the day after collecting a three-hit performance. His 2-for-2 game on Friday included his 10th home run, pulling him into a three-way tie atop the Giants leaderboard. The 32-year-old has also struck out just once in his last five games while also going a combined 6-for-13 at the plate, a good sign for a hitter with a strikeout rate of 24.6 percent.