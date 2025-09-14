Chapman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI, a double and a walk in Saturday's 13-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Chapman lined an RBI single to left field in the first inning before coming around to score. He added a double in the fifth and scored once again, marking his fourth multi-hit performance across 11 games this month. He's slashing .361/.465/.722 with 10 runs scored, seven RBI, four doubles and three home runs across 43 plate appearances in September. Overall, he has recorded a .243/.352/.456 slash line with 70 runs scored, 57 RBI, 21 long balls and nine stolen bases in 480 plate appearances this season.