Chapman went 3-for-5 with two RBI, two runs scored, a double and a walk during Tuesday's 14-5 extra-innings win over the Cubs.

Chapman lined his fifth double of the season into left field off right-hander Colin Rea in the fifth inning. Additionally, the third baseman logged multiple RBI and runs scored for the second time this season, marking his first such performance since April 5. Chapman has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, slashing .348/.400/.652 with seven RBI, six runs scored, two homers, a double and a 2:4 BB:K across 25 plate appearances in that span.