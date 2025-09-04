Chapman went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double, a walk, two total runs and four total RBI in a 10-8 win against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Chapman was technically suspended for one-game by MLB on Wednesday, but he was able to play since he chose to appeal the suspension. That turned out to benefit the Giants greatly, as Chapman recorded three extra-base hits, including two homers. Chapman's long balls Wednesday pushed him to 20 on the season, a mark he's now reached in four of his past five campaigns.