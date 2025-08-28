Chapman went 3-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and two total RBI in Wednesday's 12-3 rout of the Cubs.

Chapman and Rafael Devers combined for seven of San Francisco's 13 hits, with the former collecting three of those knocks. Among the third baseman's hits was a run-scoring single in the fifth inning and a solo homer to left field in the seventh. Chapman is still batting a poor 11-for-51 (.216 average) through 15 games in August, but he may be starting to perk up at the plate -- over his past three games, he's gone 5-for-11 with three extra-base hits (two home runs and a double).