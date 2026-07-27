Giants' Matt Chapman: Unlikely to return for homestand

Manager Tony Vitello said Sunday that Chapman (abdomen) is still without a target date for his return from the 10-day injured list, which suggests that the veteran third baseman won't be activated before the Giants' homestand ends Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Earlier in the week, Vitello left the door open for Chapman to return at some point during the Giants' six-game homestand that began Friday, but the five-time Gold Glove Award winner looks like he'll require some additional time to fully heal from the abdominal strain that sent him to the shelf July 1. On a positive note, Chapman is said to be making good progress in his recovery, as he took batting practice Friday and also ran the bases over the weekend, per MLB.com. Until Chapman is ready to return, Casey Schmitt will continue to hold down the fort at third base.