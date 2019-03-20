Joyce signed a minor-league deal with the Giants on Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Joyce didn't have to wait long after being released by the Indians on Tuesday. The veteran will receive an invitation to big-league camp and will have a legitimate shot to break camp with the team, given the relative lack of depth in the Giants' outfield. Even in a best-case scenario, however, he's probably looking at a platoon role, and a tough home park and poor lineup will hurt his fantasy value even if he earns unexpected playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories