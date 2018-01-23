Giants' Matt Lipka: Signs with Giants
Lipka signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The 25-year-old is still looking for his first major-league appearance after being taken in the supplemental first round by the Braves back in 2010. He'll likely just serve as organizational depth in 2018 for the Giants, that is if he's even asked to stick around once spring training breaks.
