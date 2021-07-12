The Giants have selected Mikulski with the 50th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A left-handed pitcher standing 6-foot-2 at 200 pounds, Mikulski's best pitch is a mid-90s fastball that he can get up to 98 miles-per-hour. In terms of offspeed stuff, he throws a fairly average changeup and slider and a below-average curveball. Mikulski posted a 1.45 ERA and 16.3 K/9 in 68.1 innings in 2021 at Fordham University, both of which were among the best in college baseball. Scouts are torn on whether the 22-year-old will ultimately be a starter or if he'll be better suited as a bullpen arm.