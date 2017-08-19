Moore (4-12) allowed two runs on just two hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 7.1 innings to earn the victory Friday over the Phillies.

Moore has thrown two of his best starts of the season in consecutive outings. This marks the first time all year Moore has gone at least seven innings in consecutive starts, and he held his opponents to two runs both times. Friday marks his first win since June 20 against Atlanta, breaking a nine-start stretch in which Moore managed just a 5.51 ERA and 1.54 WHIP.