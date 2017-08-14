Moore allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks across seven innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out nine.

Moore allowed solo home runs to Daniel Murphy and Ryan Zimmermann, but he was effective and otherwise kept them off the board. He needed just 91 pitches to complete seven frames, setting a new season high in strikeouts while going without a walk for the fifth time. This gem came at the right time for Moore, who had allowed nine earned runs over 11 innings during his previous two outings. He still owns a disappointing 5.71 ERA heading into his start Friday against the Phillies.