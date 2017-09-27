Moore (6-15) took the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, coughing up eight runs (seven earned) on five hits and three walks over only 1.1 innings.

He'll be grateful not to have to face J.D. Martinez again this year, after the slugger ripped a two-run double off Moore in the first inning and then followed it up with a grand slam in the second that chased him from the game. The lefty wraps up a disappointing campaign that mirrors the Giants' season as a whole, posting a 5.52 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 148:67 K:BB through 174.1 innings while setting a new career high in losses.