Moore (3-12) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven batters through six innings during Monday's loss to the Cubs.

Moore allowed at least four runs in each of his previous five outings and now sports a 5.88 ERA 1.59 WHIP and 7.8 K/9 for the campaign. He's not even performing well at AT&T Park anymore with 31 runs allowed through 37.2 innings over his past seven home starts. At this stage of the game, Moore is probably best viewed as a low-end option best left to deep fantasy settings. He projects to face the Nationals at Washington in his next start.