Moore (3-10) allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out seven across six innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Saturday.

Moore did quite well the first time through the lineup before getting pasted for four runs in the fourth inning, but the offense gave him enough support to keep him from losing his 11th game of the campaign. Even though he's thrown in a few decent starts on occasion, his 5.82 ERA is a fair reflection of the pitcher he's been all season, which is an extremely shaky fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Dodgers.