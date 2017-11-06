Moore's team option was exercised by the Giants on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After a strong finish to the 2016 season, hopes were high that Moore would be able to improve in 2017 and capitalize on having a full year to throw in the pitcher-friendly AT&T Park. However, rather than take a step forward, Moore regressed and posted a 5.52 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 32 games. He'll have a chance to rebound in the upcoming season, but could run the risk of being used as an extended reliever should his struggles persist.

