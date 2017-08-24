Moore allowed a single run on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters through six innings during Wednesday's win over Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.

Moore is finding a groove on the mound and has now allowed just five runs through 20.1 innings over his past three starts. He's had a number of disastrous outings this season, and the lefty owns a crippling 5.38 ERA and 1.51 WHIP. Still, his 7.9 K/9 is serviceable, so Moore can provide value in the right matchups. He projects to make his next start against the Padres at AT&T Park.