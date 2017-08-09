Moore may have his next start skipped in order to fine tune his pitches, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Moore is currently penciled in as the starter for Sunday's game against the Nationals, though manager Bruce Bochy is mulling over the idea of skipping his start in order to give the veteran lefty some time to work on his throwing mechanics. The 28-year-old currently owns a 5.88 ERA and has given up nine earned runs over his past two starts, so he could benefit from the additional time off.