Giants' Matt Moore: Saddled with 10th loss Monday
Moore (3-10) allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings during Monday's loss to the Indians.
Moore pitched fairly well, but he received no favors from his defense, which committed two errors behind him and ended up sticking the 28-year-old with his 10th loss of the season. Despite this respectable performance, Moore simply cannot be relied upon in any fantasy format this season. He'll carry a 5.81 ERA into Saturday's start against the Padres.
