Moore (3-11) surrendered four runs over five innings in Wednesday's loss to the A's. He struck out four while giving up six hits and three walks.

The veteran lefty has had a brutal season with few redeeming qualities, and it hasn't been getting better. He's allowed a homer in five consecutive starts, including Ryon Healy's two-run blast in this one, and his ERA and WHIP are up to 5.80 and 1.60, respectively. The occasional solid outing he churns out simply doesn't make up for the 28-year-old's struggles in the vast majority of his starts, and with a matchup with the Cubs up next, those rostering him don't have much to look forward to.