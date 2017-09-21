Giants' Matt Moore: Shuts down Rockies over six innings
Moore (6-14) shut the Rockies out for six innings Wednesday, taking home a 4-0 win. He struck out six while allowing six hits and two walks.
The lefty's three prior starts against Colorado this season -- two of which came at Coors Field -- had resulted in him giving up an incredible 19 runs and 30 hits over the course of just 12.2 innings, so this was quite the reversal of fortune. Being safely home in the friendly confines of AT&T Park might have factored in, though that didn't help him against the Dodgers his last time out. There's a lot of noise in Moore's game log and stat line, some of it seemingly positive, but the fact is that he's carrying a 5.20 ERA and 1.50 WHIP while playing for a brutal Giants team, so it's hard to trust him -- especially with a start in hitter-friendly Arizona coming up next.
More News
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Fails to go five innings Wednesday•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Picks up fifth win over White Sox•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Start pushed back to Friday•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Victimized by homers in loss•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Holds Brewers to one run in no-decision•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Breaks nine-start winless streak•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...