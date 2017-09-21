Moore (6-14) shut the Rockies out for six innings Wednesday, taking home a 4-0 win. He struck out six while allowing six hits and two walks.

The lefty's three prior starts against Colorado this season -- two of which came at Coors Field -- had resulted in him giving up an incredible 19 runs and 30 hits over the course of just 12.2 innings, so this was quite the reversal of fortune. Being safely home in the friendly confines of AT&T Park might have factored in, though that didn't help him against the Dodgers his last time out. There's a lot of noise in Moore's game log and stat line, some of it seemingly positive, but the fact is that he's carrying a 5.20 ERA and 1.50 WHIP while playing for a brutal Giants team, so it's hard to trust him -- especially with a start in hitter-friendly Arizona coming up next.