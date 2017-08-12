Giants' Matt Moore: Starting nightcap of Sunday doubleheader
Moore will remain on turn and start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Chris Stratton will take the ball for Game 1 of Sunday's twin bill while Moore gets the nightcap against Cy Young candidate Max Scherzer. Moore carries a 1-4 record along with a 7.23 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP on the road into Sunday's tilt.
