Moore will remain on turn and start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Chris Stratton will take the ball for Game 1 of Sunday's twin bill while Moore gets the nightcap against Cy Young candidate Max Scherzer. Moore carries a 1-4 record along with a 7.23 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP on the road into Sunday's tilt.