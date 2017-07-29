Moore (3-10) went 6.1 innings against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks, striking out six and receiving a no-decision.

The southpaw fared much better than his last outing against the Dodgers, in which he surrendered nine earned runs over 3.1 innings in a blowout loss, but suffered a let-down when his bullpen couldn't get him out of the seventh inning. Other than a Corey Seager home run in the first inning, Moore held the Dodger bats in check for most of the night, but walked Enrique Hernandez and allowed a double to Joc Pederson before exiting in the seventh. George Kontos promptly allowed both runners to score, hurting the overall starter's line. Although Moore has shown far more consistency over his last three starts, it's still tough to trust the 28-year-old in fantasy formats considering his 5.74 ERA and 4.66 FIP, though his 7.60 K/9 could inspire some hope.