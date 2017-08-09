The Giants have decided not to skip Moore's next start at Washington on Sunday after tinkering with the idea Tuesday, Henry Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moore spoke with Bruce Bochy during Tuesday's win over the Cubs and convinced his manager to allow him to stay in the rotation for the time being. The 28-year-old has been nothing short of terrible in his first full season in San Francisco, posting an ugly 3-12 record to go along with a 5.88 ERA in 23 starts. Moore's peripherals (7.8 K/9, 3.5 BB/9 and 1.4 HR/9) aren't that far off from his career averages, and his career-worst 65.4 percent strand rate has shown that he has actually been a tad unlucky (4.69 FIP). Luck aside, only the most desperate of fantasy owners should even consider starting the shaky southpaw against the Nationals and their NL-leading .341 wOBA.