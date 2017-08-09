Giants' Matt Moore: Will not be skipped
The Giants have decided not to skip Moore's next start at Washington on Sunday after tinkering with the idea Tuesday, Henry Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Moore spoke with Bruce Bochy during Tuesday's win over the Cubs and convinced his manager to allow him to stay in the rotation for the time being. The 28-year-old has been nothing short of terrible in his first full season in San Francisco, posting an ugly 3-12 record to go along with a 5.88 ERA in 23 starts. Moore's peripherals (7.8 K/9, 3.5 BB/9 and 1.4 HR/9) aren't that far off from his career averages, and his career-worst 65.4 percent strand rate has shown that he has actually been a tad unlucky (4.69 FIP). Luck aside, only the most desperate of fantasy owners should even consider starting the shaky southpaw against the Nationals and their NL-leading .341 wOBA.
More News
-
Giants' Matt Moore: May have start skipped•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Fans seven in loss•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Sent to 11th loss after allowing four runs•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Fans seven in no-decision Saturday•
-
Giants' Matt Moore: Saddled with 10th loss Monday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...