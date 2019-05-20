Giants' Matt Seelinger: Dealt to Giants

The Rays traded Seelinger to the Giants on Monday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The right-handed reliever will move on to a new organization as the player to be named in last week's deal that sent catcher Erik Kratz to Tampa Bay. Seelinger will drop down a level and report to Low-A Augusta after he gave up 10 runs in nine innings for High-A Charlotte earlier this season.

