Wilkinson took a no-decision Saturday against the Dodgers, striking out two while allowing one run on one hit and one walk in three innings.

Mookie Betts took Wilkinson deep in the third inning, but it was an otherwise positive showing for the hurler against a tough lineup. The rookie left-hander has done serviceable work for the depleted Giants -- Saturday's solo homer was his first run allowed altogether in his last four outings (13 frames). He's closing the campaign with a promising 3.58 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB over 27.2 innings for San Francisco.