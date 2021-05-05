Wisler (1-2) pitched 1.2 perfect innings with one strikeout and was credited with the win in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Colorado.

Wisler needed only 21 pitches in a solid outing. He had given up three runs over his last two appearances before turning in a clean performance Tuesday. The 28-year-old right-hander has an 8.44 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB across nine innings. He's picked up two holds and a blown save, but he's unlikely to work in too many high-leverage scenarios given his poor start to 2021.