Wisler was designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wisler had a somewhat rocky start to the season, as he had a 1-2 record and recorded a 6.05 ERA in 19 innings across 21 relief appearances. He'll now be removed from the 40-man roster as part of a shuffle to make room for Sam Long and James Sherfy, whose contracts were selected Wednesday.