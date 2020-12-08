Wisler agreed to a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Wisler was a surprise non-tender by the Twins last week. He threw 83 percent sliders last season with astonishing results, finishing with a 1.07 ERA, 3.35 FIP, 1.14 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB in 25.1 innings. Tyler Rogers is the only healthy Giants reliever who had any success in the late innings last season, so Wisler could find his way to high-leverage work, depending who else the Giants sign this offseason.