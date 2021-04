Wisler pitched a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout and earned a hold in Monday's 2-0 win over the Phillies.

Wisler has had his share of struggles this season, as Monday's outing was the first time in eight appearances that he managed to pitch a full inning without allowing a baserunner. The 28-year-old is 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across five innings this season.