Wisler pitched a scoreless seventh inning with one walk and one strikeout to earn a hold in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Marlins.

After a shaky start to the season, Wisler has strung together four scoreless outings. He's allowed just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over his last 3.1 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander likely has some work to do if he's going to see high-leverage roles later in the year. He has a 9.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 0-2 record, two holds and a blown save in 10 appearances spanning seven innings.