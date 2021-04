Wisler (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit and a walk while lasting just a third of an inning as he was handed the loss in Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Wisler came on to begin the seventh and was unable to preserve a 1-1 tie. The 28-year-old got the first out before walking the next batter and then serving up a two-run homer to Victor Caratini before being yanked from the game. Wisler has had a nightmarish start to the season as he's allowed six runs in 1.2 innings en route to a 32.40 ERA.