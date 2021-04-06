Wisler allowed one run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Wisler was charged with a blown save in his outing, as he was unable to protect a one-run lead in the sixth inning. Caleb Baragar relieved Wisler to finish the inning, and when the Giants pulled ahead in the seventh, it was Baragar who earned the win. The 28-year-old Wisler has given up four earned runs in 1.1 innings spanning three appearances -- he's off to a brutal start in his first year as a Giant. Expect the right-hander to see lower leverage assignments until he corrects course. He had a 1.07 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 25.1 innings with the Twins last year, but his 3.34 FIP suggests he was quite fortunate to post such strong numbers.