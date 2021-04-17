Wisler (0-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against Miami after allowing a giving up a run and a walk while fanning one across 1.1 innings.

Wisler didn't have problems retiring the three batters he faced in the seventh inning, but he walked Jose Aguilar with one out before departing the game and then Wandy Peralta would give up a three-run homer to Starling Marte, meaning Aguilar's run was blamed on Wisler. The right-hander continues to struggle in the first weeks of the season, giving up runs in four of his six outings and posting a ballooned 17.18 ERA across 3.2 innings thus far.