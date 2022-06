Boyd (elbow) felt some discomfort in his left elbow during Monday's live batting practice session, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants have yet to reveal next steps for Boyd, but the team will likely see how he feels over the course of the next few days before re-evaluating the southpaw. If he's unable to begin a rehab assignment soon, his return date could creep into late July and possibly into August.