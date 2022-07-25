Boyd (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Boyd was shut down in mid-June after feeling discomfort in his elbow while rehabbing from left flexor tendon surgery, but he's finally received clearance to throw off a mound. The team figures to watch the southpaw closely over the next few days to determine whether he can progress in his rehab.
