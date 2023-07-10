The Giants have selected Ahuna with the 117th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Ahuna is a classic case of a prospect who is better in real life than in fantasy. His top traits (plus glove, plus arm, above-average speed) are all related to his ability to play a plus shortstop. He looked like a potential first-round pick after his sophomore season at Kansas, during which he slashed .396/.479/.634 with a 20.8 percent strikeout rate in 53 games. However, he wasn't the same caliber of hitter this spring against better competition after transferring to Tennessee, slashing .312/.425/.537 with a 31.2 percent strikeout rate. Despite having good speed, Ahuna is only 17-for-24 on stolen-base attempts over his last 113 games, including a brief and disappointing run in the Cape Cod League last summer.