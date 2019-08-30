Dubon started at the keystone and went 1-for-3 before exiting the game as part of a double-switch in Thursday's 5-3 loss to San Diego.

Dubon's starting debut in San Francisco was put on hold after his promotion Tuesday (and a rare off day Wednesday), but he was given a start against a righty Thursday. The 25-year-old could take over regular duties at second base following the mildly-surprising release of former starter Scooter Gennett earlier this week. Dubon hit .308 with 20 homers and 10 steals over 123 games with two different organization's Triple-A clubs this season, so there is certainly some fantasy appeal here if he is given everyday playing time down the stretch.