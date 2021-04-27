Dubon went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and four RBI in Monday's 12-0 win over the Rockies.

Most of Dubon's damage came from a bases-clearing double off the wall in center field to put the Giants up 9-0 and wrap up a five-run second inning. The 26-year-old has caught fire the last two games with three hits and five RBI but is still slashing a measly .190/.239/.262 on the year. He should continue to see ample playing time so long as Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) and Donovan Solano (calf) remain sidelined.