Dubon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and four total runs in Saturday's 13-7 victory against St. Louis.

Dubon made an early impact with a second-inning two-run homer that gave San Francisco a three-run lead. He had already scored in the first frame after reaching base on an infield single. The long ball was the first of the campaign for Dubon, who has mostly struggled this season to the the tune of a .182/.200/.303 slash line across 35 plate appearances.