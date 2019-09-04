Dubon is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, according to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Dubon will be held out in favor of Corban Joseph after starting the last two games at the keystone. Both Joseph and fellow infielder Donovan Solano are no longer in the "prospect" stage of their careers like Dubon is, but at least for the moment, that duo is preventing Dubon from seeing everyday at-bats.